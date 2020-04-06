Felon wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Department

Breaking News
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a wanted felon.

According to investigators, Henry David Jernigan was spotted earlier Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Eastview Drive beside a disabled vehicle. He ran away into the woods.

Jernigan is wanted on several charges and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies have searched a wooded area bordering Eastview Drive, Wisteria Trail, Hwy. 11 and Interstate 59 that Jernigan fled into. However, his whereabouts remain unknown.

If you know where he is, call 911 and report his location.

