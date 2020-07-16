FEMA Administrator visits Mississippi amid Hurricane Season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves and FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor held a news conference on Thursday to discuss Gaynor’s visit to the state. The visit comes as Mississippi enters the typically active part of hurricane season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reeves announced about $4 million in federal grants will go directly to emergency response and emergency management on the Mississippi Coast.

$2.2 million to Bay St. Louis Fire Department

$533,000 to Port Security Grant for Department of Marine Resources

$1 million to Biloxi Fire Department

$70,000 to Pascagoula Fire Department

The governor talked about how important it is to have these relationships with FEMA.

“The partnership we have with the admin is critical. The thing I’ve enjoyed working with them is that they recognize that the model of disaster preparedness and the model that works best in America is when we have natural disasters, they must be state managed, locally managed and federally resourced. We have a great partnership,” he said.

In Bay St Louis, Mississippi, we toured the city’s new fire station with Gov. @tatereeves and @MSEMA. This hazard mitigation project was also built as a storm shelter for first responders. Mitigation should be the center of everything we do to make our communities more resilient. pic.twitter.com/dccQIAob9O — Pete Gaynor (@FEMA_Pete) July 16, 2020

