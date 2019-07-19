FEMA and MEMA lay out recovery and resource plans for Delta flood victims

Five months of living and working around or even under water those affected by the Delta Backwater Flood are finally hearing plans of recovery.

For over two hours members from the state and federal government emergency agencies laid out their ideas and plans to show people what they can qualify for and receive from volunteer organizations to rebuild their communities and homes.

From across the Delta people came to Holly Bluff recapping how this flood began with record falling rain and snow up north closing the Steele Bayou gates and trapping rainwater.

“You got a whole 60-70,000 acres of wildlife suffering and can’t eat,” Billy Love. “They’re sitting and starving.”

Once on stage members of MEMA and FEMA updated people on public funds the area qualified for to rebuild roads and government properties. But individual aid for homes is still up in the air until more areas can be surveyed.

“The reason it was denied was FEMA expressed we didn’t meet the individual assessment thresholds,” Tod Demuth with MEMA said. “The number of homes damaged.”

“Once you do register and of you get an individual assistance declaration, the key thing is to register,” Joe Girot with FEMKA explained. “That’s the first thing you got to do. FEMA will provide just a small portion of funding to bring your house to a safe, Sanitary, and functional condition.”

Companies like Entergy and Yazoo Valley Electric also spoke informing customers on safety with getting their power on once the flood is over and avoiding charges.

“We have a flood form that you can sign,” Tech Michael Neely said. “It’s available online; we’ve got some copies here that you can take with you. Once you’ve made repairs, the form has to be signed and filled out by a qualified electrician.”

“Won’t be charging any reconnection fees,” Barb Pollock of Entergy told us. “And we’ll be waving building permits. We will just have an electrical inspection and we’ll be able to reconnect the service.”

In efforts to help those struggling mentally from this disaster therapists educated people on how to still take care of their bodies through this as many expressed they need it badly.

Of course since the beginning local government speakers and those in the audience continued their cry for those in D.C to finish the Yazoo Backwater Project and build the pumps to stop this from happening again.

On Saturday July 20th the Warren County Mississippi State Extension of Warren County will be hosting another post flood seminar to show people how to properly clean up their homes and repair damage. That will be held at Hinds Community College Vicksburg campus from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.