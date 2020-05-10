FEMA approves additional counties for federal assistance

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)– Governor Reeves’s request for additional counties to be added to the Federal Disaster Declaration 4536 for Individual Assistance, has been approved.

Initially, three counties (Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis) were approved for individual and public assistance following the April 12, 2020 tornadoes and severe weather. On May 8, 2020, FEMA approved additional individual assistance for six counties for the Easter weather event.

FEMA approved the following additional counties for Individual Assistance: Clarke, Grenada, Jasper,

Lawrence, Panola and Walthall. FEMA also approved expanded Public Assistance for Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis counties.

Under the Public Assistance Program those three counties now qualify for debris removal and

permanent work for the following: roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and

equipment, utilities and parks and recreational.



MEMA has requested additional public assistance for the following counties (a decision is still pending from FEMA):

Bolivar, Coahoma, Sunflower, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Panola, Tate, Lafayette, Yalobusha,

Grenada, Carroll, Holmes, Montgomery, Calhoun, Webster, Chickasaw, Clay, Choctaw, Noxubee, Leake, Smith, Jasper, Clarke, Lawrence and Walthall Counties.

Because of these additions, MEMA and the United Methodists Committee on Relief are planning to

open additional Disaster Assistance Centers in those newly declared areas. Those locations will b

released at a later date.

Residents can begin the application process online through FEMA by registering online at

http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. These phone lines are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.