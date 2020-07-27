FEMA awards more than $6 million to Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded a federal grant to Mississippi in association with Hurricane Katrina.

The grant amount is $6,359,368. Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is in agreement with FEMA to properly administer grants.

This will fund State Management Costs for fiscal years of 2016 through 2020 to support the State’s efforts in managing DR-1604 as a result of Hurricane Katrina.

