FEMA works to help flood victims sign up for aid

More than a dozen disaster survivor assistance (DSA) specialists will be going door-to-door in the eight Mississippi counties designated for federal individual assistance in the wake of severe flooding brought-on by storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that devastated the region Feb. 22 – March 29.

Working in teams, the Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) personnel will be canvassing neighborhoods in Clay, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lowndes, Monroe, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo counties. Using the latest mobile technology, the DSA specialists can register survivors for federal disaster assistance, update their records and make referrals to FEMA’s community service partners. They can quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs.

Tune in on our social media platform tomorrow to see more how the organizations are working to assist flood survivors.