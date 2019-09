A female alligator, also known as, a ‘cow’ tipped in on the scales at Gator Archery weighing a record 289 pounds and measuring 10′ long.

The cow ties the record for the longest female caught in public waters. She was caught by a team near Okolona. Mississippi Department of Wildlife Alligator Program Coordinator Ricky Flynt certified the catch.

Paul Edwards and his team get credit for catching this beauty.