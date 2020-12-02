Female Football Coach Breaking Barriers at Magee High School

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a new day for the game of football as more women are becoming a part of the sport.

The Magee High School Football Trojans has a woman on staff coaching running backs. Jamie Lock.

Another barrier was broken on Saturday, November 28, 2020 Vanderbilt’s kicker Sarah Fuller, became the first woman to play for a power 5 school.

I asked Coach Lock about the history made by Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller. She says it was great for notoriety and hopefully it will lead to having women’s football in high school and college one day. 

Jamie Lock says she fell in love with the game at just nine years old and never looked back. Her long term goal is to coach in college and in the pros, but this week she’s focused on a short term goal of helping bring Magee their fifth state championship.

Coach Lock’s love for the game of football started while playing little league in her home town of Pelahatchie. Later in life she joined a men’s team followed by playing professionally for the Woman’s National Football Conference.

She says she wants to get the message out that there are a lot women that can play and coach football.

“We love the sport just as much as the guys do” said Lock.

Head Coach of the Magee Trojans, Teddy Dyess tells say when he hired Coach Lock, he never looked at Lock’s gender and says it’s time other gain that mindset.

Coach Dyess says “if somebody can come in here and do the job, give them that opportunity to do the job.”

One of the leading rushers on the team, Jawon Shaw describes Coach Lock as one of the best running back coaches he’s ever had. He says he doesn’t care if his coach is male or female because a coach is a coach. He adds that she does everything that a male does, and sometimes even better.

Coach Lock says she wants to set and example for all the little girls out there that loves football.

The undefeated Magee Trojans (11-0) will face the 9-1 Noxubee County Tigers Friday December 4th at 11 AM.