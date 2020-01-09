Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Shepwood Drive murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection to a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed a woman in her home.

The Jackson Police Department says 29-year-old William Patrick Hampton is charged with murder and shooting into a dwelling, related to the death J’teira Myers on Shepwood Drive last week.



Hampton was found at an undisclosed location with help from U.S. Marshals.

Emonyae Sanders, Jaterrious Yates, and Antwon Johnson are facing the same charges.

Stacey Sanders was previously arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.