Filing deadline nears for Jackson mayoral race

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the filing deadline for the Jackson mayoral race nears, there’s more talk about who could join the race.

The latest speculation is that Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes (Ward 3) is eyeing a run. He plans to update the public on Thursday, January 28.

The seat is currently held by Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, who is running for reelection. Former Jackson firefighter Ken Wilson is also running.

Another person who could jump into the race is State Senator John Horhn. He ran against Lumumba in 2017. Horhn said a lot of people have encouraged him to run, but he’s waiting.

