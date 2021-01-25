Filming begins on new Lifetime movie in Clinton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Lifetime movie “Teacher’s Watching” started production in Clinton on Monday.

“We’re just really excited to be here, and it’s your typical Lifetime-ish kind of movie,” said Jami McCoy-Lankford, who is a producer on the film.

Husband and wife duo, Bobby and Rene Peoples, are co-directing the film, alongside McCoy-Lankford. Being no strangers to the South, they’re excited to showcase Clinton’s hometown feel.

“The town itself is a main character in the movie, as well. So once you guys see the movie, you guys are going to see a lot of land marks and buildings that are in the movie. So I mean it’s a third character. It’s a third main character,” said Bobby.

The classic thriller brings a man and his family back to his hometown, where they soon learn people are not always as they seem.

“The husband has a stalker, and she really wants to take the place of the wife. So she wants the wife out of the way,” McCoy-Lankford explained.

The producer said the movie does have a deeper takeaway, but you’ll have to watch it to find out what it is. The movie is expected to air in late spring or early summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories