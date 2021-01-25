Filming begins on new Lifetime movie in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Lifetime movie “Teacher’s Watching” started production in Clinton on Monday.

“We’re just really excited to be here, and it’s your typical Lifetime-ish kind of movie,” said Jami McCoy-Lankford, who is a producer on the film.

Husband and wife duo, Bobby and Rene Peoples, are co-directing the film, alongside McCoy-Lankford. Being no strangers to the South, they’re excited to showcase Clinton’s hometown feel.

“The town itself is a main character in the movie, as well. So once you guys see the movie, you guys are going to see a lot of land marks and buildings that are in the movie. So I mean it’s a third character. It’s a third main character,” said Bobby.

The classic thriller brings a man and his family back to his hometown, where they soon learn people are not always as they seem.

“The husband has a stalker, and she really wants to take the place of the wife. So she wants the wife out of the way,” McCoy-Lankford explained.

The producer said the movie does have a deeper takeaway, but you’ll have to watch it to find out what it is. The movie is expected to air in late spring or early summer.