Final beam put in place for Capri Theatre, time to raise the roof

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There have been a few obstacles, but construction for the Capri Theatre and the surrounding venues is coming along.

Friday – there was a celebration as the final beam was put into place.

“My mother and dad used to come down here,” said Jay Shackelford with Shackelford Construction. It’s kinda something fun for me to see that we’re opening it back up for other people and me to enjoy it and bring my kids here to see that mother and daddy went here 40-50 years ago, or longer!”

Now that the final beam has been put up, one very specific event can start happening: raising the roof.

“We’ve been dealing with the weather,” said Jeff Cox with Birdsong Construction. “Once we get this roof on we’re off to the races so hopefully we’ve got all that behind us.”

Between a tiki bar, a bowling alley, a burger joint and the theatre, Fondren neighbors are excited to watch their neck of the woods grow too.

Matthew majure/fondren renaissance, lives in fondren: “People are excited about the project,” said Matthew Majure who is involved with Fondren Renaissance and lives in Fondren. “More people are moving back to the Jackson Fondren area so it’s exciting for the city and the fondren business district but also great for the state as well.”

The anticipated opening date is late fall 2021, those in charge are excited for Capri to supply a fun night life scene for young people, but a good time for all ages as well.