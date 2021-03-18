Final boil water notice lifted for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A month after the historic ice storm, the city of Jackson was given clearance from the Mississippi State Department of Health to lift the precautionary boil water notice on its 43K surface connections that are served by the OB Curtis and JH Fewell Water Treatment Plants. The city needed two straight days of clean results from 120 samples taken from various locations across Jackson before MSDH would give the okay to lift the notice.

February’s winter storm froze and broke dozens of pipes across the city. It also disrupted operations at the OB Curtis Water Treatment facility. As of March 15th, 87 pipes have been repaired though there were still 53 locations that had been reported as breaks by residents.

People who get their water through the Jackson Maddox Well System had their boil water notice lifted March 10th.