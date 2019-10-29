Final suspect in Kingston Frazier’s death to appear in court Tuesday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The third and final suspect in the murder case of Kingston Frazier can now officially stand trial.

The selection of a jury has been completed and 12 News Alex Love was at the courthouse in Madison County this afternoon with details on what comes next.

His death shook the entire Jackson Metro and now two years later the final suspect in the murder case of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier is ready to stand trial.

Right before the four o’clock hour dozens of approved jurors went to their cars outside the Madison County courthouse where they’ll return Tuesday at 1:00 P.M. for Dwan Wakefield’s hearing.

Wakefield, who was 17 at the time of Frazier’s death was one of three men who stole Kingston’s mother’s car outside the Kroger late one night in May of 2017.

But they didn’t know in the back was an innocent child sleeping while his mother went to buy stuff for his kindergarten graduation held the very next day.

An amber alert was immediately issued. Hours later the car was found abandon behind a building in Madison County with Kingston in the back shot to death.

Wakefield now faces charges of accessory after the fact of murder, kidnapping, and motor vehicle theft. While the other two men involved, Byron McBride, and D’Allen Washington have already pleaded guilty.

McBride who admitted to shooting Frazier was sentenced to life in prison while Washington in his plea deal received 20 years behind bars.

We spoke to the attorneys representing wakefield who told us in all of this he still maintains his innocence against the charges he faces and is confident to bring his arguments on Tuesday in court.