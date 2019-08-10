Final Verdict reached in Chelsie Kirschten’s murder trial

MISSISSIPPI- WJTV 12 A jury reached a verdict in the case against Lidarius Dixon. He was accused of shooting Chelsie Kirschten at a stop light in 2017.

Dixon’s attorney argued that he did not know what was going on until it happened. The jury found Dixon not guilty of capital murder and not guilty of attempted armed robbery.

Dixon was found guilty of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Michael Kirschten, Chelsie’s brother said he thought the trial was fair.

Michael Kirschten said “You know, this may not have been what a lot of us wanted, but I thought it was a fair trial. I thought. This is what America is all about. Personally I’ll just say we do forgive Lidarius Dixon. Hopefully the kid really changes his life and gets on the right path.”

Nicholas Coats was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty. Another man, Jushun Paige, was also charged in her murder.