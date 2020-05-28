Finding hobbies during the pandemic

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – With COVID-19 changing the way people do things from exercising to finding a way to stay creative, the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi is working to show people there are many ways to stay sharp and improve mental health.

On Thursday afternoon, the Craftsmen’s Guild hosted a demonstration on some of the work they do to stay busy. The activities include designing bracelets and necklaces, building and sculpting figurines.

Members of the Guild said it’s important to give yourself creative tasks because sometimes we all need a little distraction from the new normal.

The Guild will hold another demonstration on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.