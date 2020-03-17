Fine & Dandy, Sophomore Spanish Club close to help coronavirus fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The mayor of Jackson declares a state of civil emergency. He is banning gatherings of 50 or more people. City hall is also closed and non-essential employees are to work from home. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is urging businesses to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Some businesses in Jackson are closing their doors to help fight the coronavirus.
They say they want to do their part.
Fine and Dandy and Sophomore Spanish Club at the District at East over are shutting down temporarily. Ray-Scott Miller the president of MH Ventures which owns the two restaurants believes it’s the right thing to do.
“We have been watching it progress within our community and the number of cases rising and so we made the decision today to close down to help support our community and not be a part of the spread of the virus,” said Miller.
At this point Miller says they are closed for a week, but will still pay their workers and cook for them. He says they purchased what’s called business interruption insurance but that policy hasn’t taken effect.
“If the city or state determines or the nation determines that it’s a forced closure of restaurants then that business interruption insurance will kick in, and hourly employees who work at these restaurants who work day in and day out can still receive a pay check,” said Miller.
Right now the mayor hasn’t ordered restaurants and bars to close but has asked them to move to take out and delivery. If you are open for seating, make sure you put enough space between customers.
“We will address that as things as they progress and we will address that as our COVID-19 task force advises us to do so.”
The city’s task force meets Tuesday. Jeff Good, the co-owner of BRAVO!, Broad Street, and Sal & Mookie’s, tells us they are closing the dining rooms and offering take-out options.