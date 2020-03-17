1  of  2
Breaking News
Two new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 12 total cases in state Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Fine & Dandy, Sophomore Spanish Club close to help coronavirus fight

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The mayor of Jackson declares a state of civil emergency. ​ He is banning gatherings of 50 or more people. ​City hall is also closed and non-essential employees are to work from home. ​Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is urging businesses ​to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Some businesses in Jackson are closing their doors to help fight the coronavirus. ​
They say they want to do their part. ​
​​
Fine and Dandy and Sophomore Spanish Club at the District at East over are shutting down temporarily.​ Ray-Scott Miller the president of MH Ventures which owns the two restaurants believes it’s the right thing to do. ​
​​
“We have been watching it progress within our community and the number of cases rising and so​ we made the decision today to close down to help support our community and not be a part of the spread of ​ the virus,” said Miller. ​

At this point Miller says they are closed for a week, but will still pay their workers and cook for them. ​He says they purchased what’s called business interruption insurance but that policy hasn’t taken effect. ​

“If the city or state determines or the nation determines that it’s a forced closure of restaurants then that business interruption​ insurance will kick in, and hourly employees who work at these restaurants who work day in and day out can ​still receive a pay check,” said Miller.​

Right now the mayor hasn’t ordered restaurants and bars to close but has asked them to move to take out and delivery. ​If you are open for seating, make sure you put enough space between customers. ​

“We will address that as things as they progress and we will address that as our COVID-19 task force advises us to do so.” ​
​​
The city’s task force meets Tuesday. ​Jeff Good, the co-owner of ​BRAVO!, Broad Street, and Sal & Mookie’s, ​tells us they are closing the dining rooms and offering ​take-out options.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories