Fire at Jackson water plant causes water supply issues, boil water alert in effect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Jackson neighbors are experiencing a loss in water pressure Friday morning after an electrical issue caused a small fire at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

An electrical contractor is currently on site making repairs by rewiring the high service pumps and investigating the cause of the fire. Once the high service pumps are back online, full power should be restored to the plant, said city officials.

Due to the loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for all surface water connections area. The advisory affects 43,000 connections, but does not include the Jackson-Maddox Road Well customers.

O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant

According to Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, lately the city has been experiencing issues with the power feed to the plant. He said it appears that the outage will not be extensive and they hope for the water to be restored by noon Friday.

As a result of water issues, the Mississippi Department of Health Central Office will be closed. The City of Byram and local businesses are also being impacted by the outage.

This is a developing story. 12 News will continue to provide updates as new information is received.