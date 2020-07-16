Fire breaks out during riot at Lawrence County jail

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – According to Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everette, a fire started in the jail during a riot in one of the detention zones on Wednesday.

The staff and deputies at the Sheriff’s Office, along with the Monticello Police Department, responded to the riot. Once the inmates were contained and under control, the Monticello Fire Department and Lawrence County Fire Service extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries to any responding personnel or inmates, officials said.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and is in the process of starting an investigation. Everette said the individuals responsible will be criminally charged.

The inmates, whose dorm was effected by the fire, have been transported to other locations for housing.

