Fire breaks out in mobile home in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a mobile home in Jones County. We’re told it happened Friday night on Dallas Brownlee Road in the Rustin Community.

The homeowner was able to escape the fire and no injuries were reported. She said the fire started from her stove, before spreading throughout the mobile home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the home sustained some major damage.

We’re also told the homeowner’s pot belly pig was also able to get out safe.

Fire officials are investigating.