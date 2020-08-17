Fire causes power outage in Hazlehurst

HAZELHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A power outage affected hundreds of people in Hazelhurst on Sunday afternoon.
More than 200 homes were without power for an hour after a tree collapsed on a power line and resulted in a fire.
Copiah County police, firefighters and Entergy all worked together to restore power as quickly as possible.
James Barnes, Crystal Springs Volunteer Firefighter, said the hot temperatures could have played a factor in the incident. They also said old trees often come down in dry weather.
“When it’s hot like this and dry, we get quite a few of these calls,” said Barnes.
Firefighters cleared the scene of any sparks while Entergy worked to restore power to neighbors.
