Fire causes power outage in Hazlehurst

HAZELHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A power outage affected hundreds of people in Hazelhurst on Sunday afternoon.

More than 200 homes were without power for an hour after a tree collapsed on a power line and resulted in a fire.

Copiah County police, firefighters and Entergy all worked together to restore power as quickly as possible.

James Barnes, Crystal Springs Volunteer Firefighter, said the hot temperatures could have played a factor in the incident. They also said old trees often come down in dry weather.

“When it’s hot like this and dry, we get quite a few of these calls,” said Barnes.

Firefighters cleared the scene of any sparks while Entergy worked to restore power to neighbors.

