HAZLEHURST, Miss.(WJTV) – A woman is dead after a Saturday afternoon fire in Hazlehurst.

Copiah County Coroner Ellis Staurt says he pronounced the 84-year-old dead on scene at 416 St. Charles Street.



The Hazlehurst Fire Department, Copiah County Sheriff’s Department, Hazlehurst Police and state fire marshal office, all responded out to the scene.

At this time, the coroner is not releasing the identity of the victim.