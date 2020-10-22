Fire damages Jackson apartment complex on Hospital Drive

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An apartment complex caught fire on Wednesday night along Hospital Drive in Jackson. The fire happened at Serenity Apartments just before 10:00 p.m.

There is no information on whether anyone was hurt or what started the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories