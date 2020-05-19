Fire destroys historic hotel and sanatorium in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire burned down a historic hotel and sanatorium in Simpson County. The fire started Monday night and continued into Tuesday.

The building was originally built as a hotel in the 1920s before it was turned into a sanatorium for tuberculosis patients.

Last year, New Way Mississippi bought the building and made it one of their offices. New Way Mississippi is a non-profit ministry outreach group that helps ex-convicts transition back into society.

Fire investigators have not determined what caused the fire. If you would like to help with the rebuilding process, New Way Mississippi is taking donations. You can send donations to P.O. Box 24404 Jackson, MS 39225.