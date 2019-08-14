Fire in Ellisville destroys building

ELLISVILLE, Miss (WJTV)- A massive fire kept the Jones County firefighters busy Wednesday morning.
The call went out just before 4:00 AM Wednesday at 5102 Highway 11 North in Ellisville, which is located about 30 miles north of Hattiesburg.
By the time crews involved, the building was fully involved. The building sits next to City Glass, which sustained minor damage.
No injuries have been reported.
The Ellisville Fire Department, along with Calhoun, Hebron, South Jones, and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded.
