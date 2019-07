The Jackson Fire Department responded to a fire at a restaurant on Tuesday morning.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department responded to a fire at a restaurant on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire happened at Gloria’s Kitchen on North West Street just after 6:00.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control about 30 minutes after they arrived.

So far, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.