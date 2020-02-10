Fire that killed mom, 6 children in Clinton ruled accidental

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the house fire that killed a mother and her six children in Clinton has been ruled accidental and electrical in nature.

Investigators said it appears the fire started in the attic of the home. It also appears there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

The fire happened on Saturday on Old Vicksburg Road. The father was able to escape from the home, but he is still recovering at a local hospital.

“This is a tragic situation. The family of the victims have my sincere condolences,” said State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.