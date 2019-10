JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Fire Department is investigating what started a fire that left one firefighter injured Tuesday.

Jackson Fire spokesperson Cleotha Sanders tells 12 News the fire began around 3:15 AM on Chestnut St.

A firefighter received a knee injury while fighting the fire. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. It is not clear how the firefighter was injured.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.