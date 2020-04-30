Firefighters contain Tillman Road Fire in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission announced the Tillman Road Fire in Harrison County has been contained.

“The Gulf Coast was in a drought situation, with high winds and low relative humidity,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “These weather conditions are a recipe for a potential wildfire outbreak.”

The fire was first reported to the MFC around noon on Sunday, April 26.

“The fire was reported in an area that was hard for our crews to reach because of canals and creeks,” Bozeman said. “We had to use manmade and natural firebreaks to attempt to prevent the fire from spreading.”

The fire grew to approximately 1,700 by Tuesday, April 28. Officials said an inch of rain on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning helped crews control and contain the fire. MFC crews continue to monitor the area for any re-burn scenarios.

Officials said there were 324 structures that were threatened and saved by firefighters. The fire did destroy one abandoned building and an RV.

“I am extremely proud of our MFC crews and how they responded to the Tillman Road Fire, as well as the interagency collaboration and communication,” Bozeman said. “This was a successful ending due to the tremendous efforts from city, county and state resources protecting life and property.”