Firefighters installing free smoke detectors for Clinton homeowners

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Fire Department is working to install free smoke detectors to neighbors who need them. This comes after seven members of the Presley family died in a house fire on February 8.

The firefighters are also helping families come up with escape plans that are specific to their homes. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney’s office supplied smoke alarms for the city. Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge said smoke detectors are the main source for saving families.

“When we come out to install the smoke alarms, we will go over escape plans because everybody needs to have an escape plan. And to have two ways out of the house, and you need to practice using those things. The time to practice it is not when your house is on fire and your trying to get out,” explained Blackledge.

There are rules and guidelines that come with these smoke alarms, and highlights of these rules are as follows:

The home to receive the smoke alarms MUST be within the city limits of Clinton.

Authorized personnel from the Clinton Fire Department MUST install these smoke alarms.

The homeowner MUST be present at the time of installation of the smoke alarms to sign a form required by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

If you have purchased your own alarms and need help with installation, you may call the fire department and someone will be sent to help install your alarms.

If you have hard wired smoke alarms already in your home, these smoke alarms are not for you.

To get on the list, or to call for installation of alarms that you already have purchased, you may call 601-925-1010.

The funeral for the Presley family will be held on Saturday, February 22, at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton.