Firefighters respond to house fire in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home went up in flames Saturday night in Warren County.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, the fire is believed to be suspicious in origin. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the cause of the fire.
