Firefighters respond to house fire in Warren County

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home went up in flames Saturday night in Warren County.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, the fire is believed to be suspicious in origin. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the cause of the fire.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories