JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire at Smith Bonner Road on Thursday, November 17 around noon.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, airport personnel reported the fire to 911 after making rounds and seeing the home fully engulfed in flames.

Smoke billowing from the home could be seen 2-3 miles away from Interstate 59.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the single family, one story, cinder block home and a Ford F-150 up in flames.

Firefighters immediately extinguished the fire, which lasted more than two hours due to the metal roof and other construction of the home.

The homeowner was not at home at the time of the incident. His two cats escaped the fire unharmed.

No injuries were reported.

The airport’s rescue unit and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.