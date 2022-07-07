Volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire at 76 Turner Road Wednesday, July 6 before 8:00 p.m. Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

OVETT, Miss. (WHLT)-Volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire at 76 Turner Road Wednesday, July 6 before 8:00 p.m.

Investigators said upon arrival, firefighters found the double wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

The firefighters were able to immediately put out the fire.

Investigators said the homeowner and his family were not at home at the time of the fire.

They also said a neighbor saw smoke from the blaze and recognized the smoke was not from a normal brush pile burning.

The neighbor called 911 after investigating the home was on fire.

The home sustained catastrophic damage.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries but did not seek medical treatment.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene, as well as Dixie Electric Power Association.

No other injuries were reported.