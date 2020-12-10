Firefighters respond to shop fire in Puckett Community

Courtesy: Rankin County EOC

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters in Rankin County responded to a fire at a shop in the Puckett Community. The fire happened just off of Highway 43 Thursday morning.

According to the Rankin County EOC, initial reports suggest there was an electrical short that may have started the fire at the rear of the shop, which had been converted into a small, makeshift living quarters.

The shop and five vehicles were damaged or destroyed.

Puckett and Walters fire departments responded with assistance from Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and the Rankin County EOC.

According to the EOC, no smoke detectors were installed in the shop.

