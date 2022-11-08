JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is investigating seven overnight fires that were intentionally set near Jackson State University.

Officials said they received a call about the fires Tuesday, November 8, 2022 around 2:45 a.m.

Firefighters are now on the scene working to distinguish the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and Terry Road.

Assistant Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a suspected arsonist around the area is setting the fires near property around Jackson State University campus. Crews are now searching for the suspected arsonist and their location.

