BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Red Mountain Entertainment announced Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater in June 2021.

Trucks and Tedeschi will perform Fireside LIVE on June 15 at 7:00 p.m. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 40, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.