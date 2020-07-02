Firework safety tips for Fourth of July holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Independence Day this weekend, people are encouraged to take safety precautions when it comes to fireworks.

Tammy Peavy, with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, shared tips on how to remain safe and still have fun during the holiday.

“Typically, we hand sparklers to the smaller children, but sparklers can actually reach 12-hundred degrees. So they’re very hot. Its hot enough to cause third degree burns. So even though they may appear safe because it’s not shooting off, you want to make sure that you’re still supervising them because it is very hot and can burn very easily,” Peavy stated.

Peavy said dry weather is also not a good combination for fireworks because materials are more likely to catch on fire. She recommended that neighbors keep a water hose or bucket of water close by just in case an accident happens.

