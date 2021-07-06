Fireworks cause at least 5 fires in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. – Fireworks were responsible for at least five fires during a three-hour period Sunday night, the Horn Lake Fire Department said.

One of those fires destroyed a man’s house as he slept inside.

Surveillance video shows what appear to be children setting off fireworks before and after one of the fireworks hit the carport of Billy Marshall’s home, setting it and his house on fire.

“I was just banging, ‘come on now, come on,’” said Karla Smith who told WREG she banged on Marshall’s door to wake him up.

“It sounded like somebody was trying to kick the door in,” said Marshall.

Marshall made it out of the house only to see the flames consume his house, his car and all of his possessions. Flames also melted some of the siding on his neighbor’s house and burnt her son’s car.

Marshall’s daughter and three grandchildren, who usually stay with him, weren’t home when the fire broke out, but he had just wrapped up a three-year home renovation project. Now all that work is lost.