Fireworks shortage could impact Fourth of July celebrations in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Americans usually spend the Fourth of July with their family or friends, and they celebrate with food and fireworks. However, there has been a fireworks shortage this year.

Robbie’s Fireworks, in Jackson, along with the rest of the country is running a bit low on inventory.

Most fireworks are produced and shipped out of China, and it is safe to say that China took the hardest blow from the coronavirus pandemic almost worldwide, meaning production rates are down.

The owner of Robbie’s Fireworks, Robbie Covington, said despite the lower inventory, his 35 store locations across Mississippi and Louisiana will be alright.

“We buy a year-year and a half ahead, so we’re gonna be ok. We’ve got enough inventory to take care of our customers,” he explained.

Covington said last year since most city firework shows were canceled, they had a record year of individual purchases. This year he expects nothing less.

“We’re about on pace as we were last year, so I’m looking for another record year,” he said.

Covington estimated it will take about a year to two years for everything to go back to normal as we make progress in ending the pandemic.