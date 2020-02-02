VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Shelia McKinnis has made history for being named the first African American woman to lead Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce.

McKinnis released a statement to 12 News regarding the historical moment:

“The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce has had a tremendously successful past three years and I look forward to advancing our community and economic development agenda as Chairwoman of the organization. Our focus will continue to be on job creation but with a stronger emphasis on entrepreneurship and small business growth.”

McKinnis continued, “It is an honor to serve in this capacity and I hope my experience can serve to inspire and empower others to raise their hand and volunteer. I am honored to be Chair of the organization, but I would like to emphasize that the road to leadership always includes a spirit of service and volunteerism.”