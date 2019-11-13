First Bank Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Ribbons were cut for the new “First Bank” location in West Hattiesburg on November 12, 2019.

Leaders say the bank has multiple offices to help serve the community. Downstairs will house the normal banking routines and loans. Mortgages and other offices will be upstairs.

The building was designed with the customer in mind. The goal is to provide each customer with a unique, small-town personal experience.

The new facility is located on Highway 98 and Hegwood Road near Oak Grove High School.

The building will serve as the prototype for First Bank branches in the future. First Bank calls it a “tremendous step” in its growth.