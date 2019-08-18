First ever basketball event to deter street violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Parks and Recreation hosted it’s first Peace on the Street, 3-on-3, community basketball tournament for youth and adults Saturday.

People hit the court near City Hall downtown.

Organizers say the event is all about giving people a free and fun event to attend just in time for the start of the new school year.

Parks and Rec. Director Ison b. Harris Jr. said “when you start talking about peace in the streets, unity in the community, you want to make sure you are doing something in the community that engages young people.”

“That’s what we are doing at Parks and Rec; we are trying to find ideas to engage young people to do fun things.”

Harris said many community partners contributed to the event in order to help make it possible.

A street party immediately followed the games.