First flu case for 2019-2020 season reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting its first laboratory-confirmed case of influenza for the 2019-2020 flu season.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting its first laboratory-confirmed case of influenza for the 2019-2020 flu season.

The case was reported in a child under 18 years of age.

“While last year’s flu season was not particularly severe, there were still 116 pediatric flu deaths nationwide, including one child here in Mississippi,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “Nationwide, the 2017-2018 flu season killed 183 children – three of whom were in Mississippi – and an estimated 80,000 adults. Influenza is a serious illness that should not be taken lightly.”

Health officials said flu season can happen as early as November and as late as March in Mississippi, but usually peaks anywhere from December through February.

Individual flu cases are not reported to MSDH, but the agency monitors flu activity through the Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) Sentinel Surveillance System, made up of healthcare providers in Mississippi who report the percentage of patients with flu-like symptoms to a statewide database.

“We recommend getting vaccinated now before we reach peak flu activity. Influenza vaccine is especially important for young children, pregnant women, those over 65, and those with underlying health problems,” he said. “Flu vaccine is the best way to protect both children and adults from serious complications such as hospitalization, and in many cases, death.”

Pediatric flu shots are now available at all MSDH county clinics. Seasonal flu vaccination is recommended for anyone ages six months and older to prevent the spread of flu.

Those 18 and under who are eligible for the Vaccines for Children program can receive a flu vaccination for $10. Insurance, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is accepted for children’s flu shots.

Adults who are underinsured or uninsured and who meet certain high-risk criteria qualify for an adult flu vaccination at MSDH county health department clinics. Flu shots for insured adults are now widely available through private physicians, pharmacies and retail centers.

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle and body aches, and fatigue.

You can also prevent the spread of the flu by covering your mouth when coughing and sneezing, staying at home when you or your children are sick, and washing your hands frequently.

To locate a county health department clinic in your area or for more information on flu, visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/flu.