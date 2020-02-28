First Lady Elee Reeves forms ‘Team Up 4 Clean Up’ after Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi’s first lady is helping lead the clean up effort after the recent flooding from the Pearl River.

Elee Reeves is launching “Team Up 4 Clean Up,” along with Keep Mississippi Beautiful. The campaign is designed to clean up any leftover trash from the Pearl River.

Volunteers cleaned up the area near Jim Hill High School and around the Pilot Travel Center on Gallatin Street.

Heather Ivory is the director of Keep Jackson Beautiful, which is part of Keep Mississippi Beautiful. She explained that everyone in Jackson deserves to have a clean place to live.

“It’s our home!” Ivory explained. “We deserve it because Jackson is our capital city. It is important to the whole state. It’s important to those of us who live here, and so we owe it to ourselves and we owe it to our state to keep it clean.”

If you would like to become a volunteer, please visit the Keep Mississippi Beautiful website.