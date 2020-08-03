First look inside new Children’s Tower at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Construction is underway at the new Children’s Tower at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson, and 12 News got a look inside the new facility on Monday.

Leaders at UMMC said the tower will be state of the art. There will be a new imaging center, 32 beds in the cardiac ICU and another 92 beds for newborns. The tower will also include a new out-patient center that will make it easier for children to get the car they need.

UMMC’s long-time partner, Trustmark Bank, made a financial commitment to the Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi on Monday. Trustmark Chairman and CEO Jerry Host said this shows just how important it is to have accessible care for Mississippians and surrounding states.

“Not only here in Mississippi, but across our five state foot print. We’ve had a series of contests and a series of campaigns to help raise money over the years to support Children’s Hospital. And just as Children’s Hospital is going to primarily support children from our state, it’s also going to open to children of other states. And that’s important to have a state of the art hospital here,” Host explained.

Trustmark committed $500,000 to the $100 million fundraising campaign. UMMC is currently at $81 million.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new tower will be on October 13, 2020. Patients will be moved in as early as November 2, 2020.

