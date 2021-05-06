First night of

Town of Livingston’s first week of farmers’ market brings community together on May 6, 2021

LIVINGSTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Within just an hour of the 2021 Town of Livingston annual Farmers’ Market, people were showing up to eat, drink and shop by the dozen.

“It brings our community together,” said Lindsay Kellum, event coordinator. “With the pandemic, lots of local businesses we’re struggling and we couldn’t do it last year. We’re glad to have it back this year!”

It’s something that Reagan Josserand missed last year.

“We missed it a lot,” Josserand said. “It’s so nice to sit out here in this nice weather. All these people here, all these people around!”

Mannsdale Upper Elementary made their debut by selling produce that they grew themselves to raise money for their school.

“We’re here to sell some vegetables from our school,” one student said. “We harvested these fresh today. We have started all of them from seeds and now they’re healthy vegetables!”

Angie Adair made her debut as well, selling her glass designs. She said being a newer entrepreneur, the market is a great way to dive in.

“I’ve just recently started this business,” Adair said. “It’s a great way to kick it off and get it in front of people so they can see what I make.”

If you missed this Thursday, you have every Thursday until July 1 to choose from.

Kellum wanted to thank all of the sponsors who helped make this year’s market a success, even just on the first day.