First phase of Dominican Sisters Emergency Department completed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first phase of the Dominican Sisters Emergency Department at St. Dominic’s is officially complete. The new emergency facility offers the latest technology in a patient-centered healing environment.

The 25,000 square feet addition contains 20 patient rooms, two trauma rooms, an exam room for more minor issues, five behavioral health rooms, a more efficient pod-style layout, localized waiting areas and in-unit imaging services that are critical to rapid response emergency care.

The initial phase also includes external improvements such as separate entrances for the public

and for ambulances, additional parking, and an emergency specific traffic lane. The ambulance entrance

parking area now has room for up to 12 ambulances, a four-fold increase.

“Moving into this space designed uniquely to meet current and future capacity needs means

that we will finally have an environment of care that matches the quality and passion of the individuals

serving in it” said Dan Woods, Director of Nursing, Emergency Department.

In the second phase, the existing Emergency Department is being renovated to add 16 more patient rooms, an additional exam room and the same workflow enhancements that are present in the expansion. Construction is expected to be completed summer 2022.