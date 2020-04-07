First Responder Appreciation Day in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson and Visit Jackson are asking citizens to post a sign in their window thanking Jackson Police Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and Healthcare workers who have been serving on the frontlines during this COVID-19 public health crisis, or honk their horns at 12:00 pm as a show of support.

“As the world has been affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been those amongst us who have stepped up in our time of need as the world has been threatened. Those are the individuals who make it a habit to run to danger such as our first responders and our medical professionals who are spending many hours towards the care of individuals who are critically ill. And so, we want to express our appreciation for their work and let them know that their efforts are not unrecognized,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Rickey Thigpen, President & CEO of Visit Jackson stated, “Visit Jackson is honored to have the opportunity to salute the First Responders of Jackson and the surrounding communities. The caring and compassionate people of Jackson are the SOUL of our community. We thank those on the front lines, for sharing and exhibiting their SOUL everyday. Together, we are City with Soul STRONG!”