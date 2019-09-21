First responders credited with saving baby’s life

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– First responders are being credited with saving a baby’s life.



A state trooper and a Jackson firefighter revived the 6-month-old child.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Donnell Feazell was on duty and firefighter Kevin Meadows had just finished his commercial driving test when a woman with a baby ran up screaming for help at the Troop C Drivers License Office Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.



Meadows went to the kitchen with Feazell were there was a flat surface to give chest compressions around that time traffic was thick in the area and they knew time was precious so Sgt. Feazell opted to drive his patrol car instead of waiting on an ambulance while meadows held the baby and continued to work on him to keep him breathing.

They made it to Merit Health Crossgate in Brandon. He was then transferred to Batson Children’s Hospital.



Troopers say little Easton Cooper is doing much better now and remains in the hospital.