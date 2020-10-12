First shipment of Continental Tires goes to Southern Tire Mart

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Tire Mart received its first shipment of tires from Continental Tires. Southern Tire Mart, whose corporate headquarters is located in Columbia, Miss., employs more than 1,000 people throughout the state of Mississippi.

“The relationship we enjoy with Continental is something we are so proud of and we are excited to be a part of this new venture that has created and will continue to create jobs for Mississippians for years to come,” Jim Duff said.

Tom Fanning, Continental’s vice president of sales and marketing for commercial truck tires in North America, said, “Continental was pleased to deliver our first tire shipment from the Clinton plant to Southern Tire Mart, a great Mississippi company and long-standing partner.”

Fanning continued, “Together, we are delivering much more than tires. We are delivering jobs and investment to support Clinton and Hinds County, benefiting the entire state of Mississippi along with local businesses like Southern Tire Mart.”

According Southern Tire Mart, the Clinton plant currently employees approximately 430 employees and produces large truck and bus tires for the United States. Southern Tire Mart services more commercial fleets than any other tire dealer in North America and will be able to serve even more fleets because of the accessibility of Continental’s inventory and distribution model.

“This is another great milestone for the Continental plant in Mississippi. Our goal is to be a reliable partner and supplier. By living our core values ‘passion to win’ and ‘for one another,’ we can achieve both,” said Michael Egner, Clinton plant manager.

